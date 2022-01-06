Freedom wrestling upsets No. 3 Winneconne

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – In a key dual for WIAA postseason positioning, ninth-ranked Freedom defeated No. 3 Winneconne 49-22 at home Thursday for a huge midseason victory.

After losing by pinfall in the dual’s opening match, Freedom bounced back with a big time pin by Peter Tomasevic at 113 pounds.

The Irish seized momentum at 120, with unranked Ben Wagner pulling off the upset over No. 7 Garrett Marks by pinfall.

No. 2 Nathan Vande Hey dominated at 145 in what was supposed to be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between him and Winneconne’s Caleb Meunier. With Meunier wrestling up at 152, Vande Hey earned a major decision for the victory at 145, propelling the Irish to a 49-22 meet victory.