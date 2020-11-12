Freedom’s Gabby Johnson signs with St. Thomas’ first D1 class

(WFRV) – The day has arrived for high school athletes around the country to make the choice of where they will play at the next level. For Freedom’s Gabby Johnson it’s a trip west to play college basketball at St. Thomas.

“Yeah, it’s just an amazing feeling to sign and just get things rolling. I’m beyond excited to be playing for the University of St. Thomas. I’m just ready to get going now. I’m really anxious to get there and get there and get started. I have some time left in high school, but I’m beyond excited and really greatful for this opportunity,” said Gabby Johnson.

Johnson made her decision official on National Signing Day to join a program that’s making a big change as well. The Tommies going from Division 3 to Division 1, and Johnson will be a part of that transition.

“Coach reached out before, she talked to me before they were going. She was like ‘you know, we’re transitioning from division 3 to division one.’ Yeah that was a big factor, but i just knew. St. Paul is where most of my family is from, and St. Thomas is a private catholic school and I’m really excited to go there and continue my faith. Then just the program in general. The St. Thomas program is a really nice program, and I believe we’re able to transition to D1 and we’ll be able to compete at that level. So, I’m really excited for that,” said Johnson.