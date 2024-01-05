(WFRV) – Friday night featured a ton of great conference matchups in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Kiel boy’s basketball program traveled to Brillion in a game between two undefeated teams in the Eastern Conference Wisconsin conference. It was a slow start for both teams, but the Raiders started to get it rolling. Kiel scored the first 12 points of the contest and wouldn’t look back after that. The Raiders take down Brillion 66-54 to take ahold of the EWC.

Xavier and New London went into Friday both unbeaten in Bay Conference play (4-0). The Hawks flew high and remains perfect in the conference with the 55-50 win over Bulldogs.

It was a clean sweep in Kewaunee as the boys and girls both won in a doubleheader. The boys took down Sevastopol 87-45 and the girls were victorious to stay a perfect 11-0 on the season 72-18 over Southern Door.

To watch highlights from those games, click the video above.