FVA, other Northeast Wisconsin schools set to begin winter sports

(WFRV) – More than a dozen schools in Northeast Wisconsin will be returning to competition for the winter sports seasons.

Following decisions by the Appleton and Oshkosh school districts to begin winter sports practices and competition on schedule, the entire Fox Valley Association has agreed to move forward with the beginning of the season.

Kaukauna and Hortonville were the only FVA schools to compete during the fall sports season.

Now, Neenah, Kimberly and Fond du Lac join the two major school districts in starting the winter season on time.

Green Bay Public Schools will not join the FVA in starting on time. The district said in an email that the season would be delayed until such time that the rolling two-week average burden rate of COVID-19 cases in Brown County is less than 100 per 100,000 residents.

Even without East, West, Southwest and Preble, several other Green Bay area school districts are giving the green light to start on time.

Notre Dame Academy, Bay Port, Ashwaubenon and West De Pere have already announced plans to start winter sports practices on time.

Gymnastics, hockey and girls basketball teams are allowed to begin practice November 16, per the WIAA. Wrestling, boys basketball and boys swim & dive can start the following Monday, November 23.

Girls basketball, hockey and gymnastics competitions can begin as soon as November 24, with the other sports set to begin the following week.

Winter sports are likely to have their usual moratorium during the December holidays and will head fully into conference competition beginning in January.