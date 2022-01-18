FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

FVA Showdown: Kimberly hangs onto win versus Appleton East

High School Sports

(WFRV) – There was a big FVA matchup Tuesday evening between the Kimberly Papermakers and Appleton East Patriots.

Kimberly had the four point lead at halftime and started off hot to start the second half. They went on a 12-2 run to get the half going.

The Patriots started to get hot and climb back into the game, despite their slow second half start. Jackson Parker faked his defender out from behind the arc and nailed the three pointer to cut Appleton East’s deficit to nine points. A little later, Parker hit another three-pointer in the corner to inch back into it.

But the Papermakers played hot from start to finish all evening long. Jackson Paveletzke finished the game with 45 points for Kimberly.

The Patriots put a run together at the end — thanks to a big time three pointer by Joey La Chapell but four points was as close as Appleton East would cut it.

Kimberly improved to 7-2 in FVA play, winning 82-78 over Appleton East.

