Game of the Week: Highlights as Pulaski pulls off come from behind win over West De Pere

PULASKI- In a back and forth battle that saw four lead changes, Pulaski pulled off a come from behind win over West De Pere to move on to the next round of playoffs.

In a sloppy first half, West De Pere would lead at halftime 14-7 thanks to a touchdown by Najeh Mitchell and a two-point conversion.

But in the second half, the Red Raiders come alive. Maverick Cole with the long touchdown run, missed extra point, it’s 14-13 West De Pere.

Pulaski then turns on the burners. Will Steeno hits a field goal to make it 16 to 14 and then in the 4th quarter, Aaron Maroszek scores the go ahead touchdown. Pulaski wins 23-14.