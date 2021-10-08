Game of the Week Highlights: De Pere wins FRCC-North title on last-second FG

PULASKI (WFRV) – What a thrilling way to win the FRCC North crown! The De Pere Redbirds hang on over the Pulaski Red Raiders to win 17-14 on Jack Jorgensen’s 35 yard field goal.

This game was all De Pere in the first half, Jack May breaks free and goes 68 yards for a touchdown. It’s 7-0 Redbirds in the first quarter.

Jack May had himself a night. He catches De Pere’s 2nd touchdown, a 48 yard throw from Gabe Herman and it would be 14-0 De Pere in the 2nd quarter.

Pulaski gets on the board at the end of the 1st half off a 31 yard TD pass from Derek Block to Jacob Doxtater. 14-7 De Pere at the half.

In the second half, the Red Raiders tie it up at 14 on a touchdown run by Aaron Maroszek, who runs it in for a 21 yard touchdown for Pulaski.

With literally one second left on the clock, Jack Jorgensen kicks it from 35 yards out to win it for the Redbirds, 17-14.