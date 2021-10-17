Game of the Week Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco wins NEC title over Denmark

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUXEMBURG (WFRV) – It was a battle of the undefeated versus the one loss team. But the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans were up to the task.

The Spartans were already up 7-0 when Denmark would tie it up off a handoff to Kenny Satori.

This game was a grind in the beginning, with a touchdown run that started on one side of the field and ended in the end zone, executed by Ryan Routhieaux, giving the Spartans a 14-7 lead over the Vikings.

But back and forth we go, with a fumble recovery by Denmark, which leads to another tie as Elijah Shefchik brings it home.

Right before half, Isaac Vanden Bush runs it into the end zone, to make it 21-14 Luxemburg.

In the second half, the Spartans run away with it to improve to 9-0, winning 42-14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: FVA, FRCC teams make final playoff push

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Brillion, Kewaunee, Xavier capture conference titles

Game of the Week: Luxemburg-Casco wins NEC title over Denmark