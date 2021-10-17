Game of the Week Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco wins NEC title over Denmark

LUXEMBURG (WFRV) – It was a battle of the undefeated versus the one loss team. But the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans were up to the task.

The Spartans were already up 7-0 when Denmark would tie it up off a handoff to Kenny Satori.

This game was a grind in the beginning, with a touchdown run that started on one side of the field and ended in the end zone, executed by Ryan Routhieaux, giving the Spartans a 14-7 lead over the Vikings.

But back and forth we go, with a fumble recovery by Denmark, which leads to another tie as Elijah Shefchik brings it home.

Right before half, Isaac Vanden Bush runs it into the end zone, to make it 21-14 Luxemburg.

In the second half, the Spartans run away with it to improve to 9-0, winning 42-14.