Game of the Week Highlights: Menasha’s Davontre Smith runs wild in Level 2 win

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Game of the Week between Menasha and Notre Dame did not dissapoint.

The tone for Friday night’s showdown at Nathan Calder Stadium was set early by Blue Jay’s running back Davontre Smith. The senior scored four touchdowns in the first half. His last one coming with just over four minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter.

Despite Smith dominating the run game – Notre Dame hung right with Menasha as the score read 28-19 heading into halftime with the Blue Jays on top.

The second half was even more of a battle for Notre Dame as they kept fighting but couldn’t come out on top with the victory. Menasha would finish the game with the victory 43-27. The Triton’s season comes to an end after a 6-5 record this season.

Smith finished the game with 403-yards and four touchdowns. The Blue Jays will face off against Luxemburg-Casco on November 5 for level 3 of the playoffs.

Luxemburg-Casco dominated on Friday night against Waupaca with a 49-7 victory.

Number one ranked Plymouth got upset at home against fifth seeded Pewaukee losing 34-0.