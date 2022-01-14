Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The number two ranked Neenah Rockets in division one were on the road facing Appleton East Friday night for Local 5’s Game of the Week.

The Rockets won the tip and scored the first basket, but nothing was falling their way after that. The Patriots went on a 14-0 run after Neenah’s early basket. One of the key buckets in that sequence was a three pointer from Cade Feldhausen that got the Appleton East gym rocking.

The Rockets hit a light switch and started to inch back into the game. Carter Thomas nailed a three-pointer to put Neenah within six points. They started to add on more as time wound down in the first half. Brady Corsco finished a fast break layup to put the Rockets within two at halftime.

In the second half, it became a back and forth matchup between the two teams. Tyler Borowski dished one in the lane to Tyson Kiel who finished strong for the score. Appleton East extended their lead to 43 to 40 with nine minutes remaining.

Corsco continued to hit big shot after big shot all evening. He hit a go-ahead three pointer to change the momentum late in the game.

Emery Jr. came through in a big moment – yet again for this Neenah team. He hit a go-ahead three pointer with under a minute to play. Appleton East stormed back down the court, trailing by two points, and with 12 seconds on the clock – one last play for the Patriots but they couldn’t get the game tying shot to go in.

Despite a huge early deficit, Neenah pulled off the come from behind victory versus Appleton East winning 59 to 55. The Rockets improve to a 12-1 record overall and an 8-1 record in FVA play.