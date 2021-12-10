Game of the Week: West De Pere survives Xavier comeback in wild win

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In a conference battle that has delivered some epic games in recent years, the first meeting between West De Pere and Xavier this season lived up to the billing.

Xavier stormed back from a 19-point deficit in the second half to take the lead on West De Pere, but two midcourt steals and layups in the waning seconds pushed the Phantoms over the top in a thrilling 74-72 win to kick off the Bay Conference season.

Nathan Heikkila scored a game-high 30 points and hit the go-ahead layup with just eight seconds to go. Charlie Pfefferle filled up the stat sheet for Xavier, leading the comeback but ultimately rimming out on the game-winning three-pointer.

