Genke & Schreiber sign with Phoenix, Kimberly’s Asman heads to Division 1 Lipscomb

(WFRV) – A trio of prep basketball stars signed on the bottom line to make the college decisions official on National Signing Day. That’s with two of them staying in Northeast Wisconsin.

Freedom’s Callie Genke and Kimberly’s Maddy Schreiber will make the trip north after high school to play for Kevin Borseth and the Green Bay Phoenix.

“It’s such an amazing atmosphere up there, when you get up there and how supportive their program is, and how much of a family they are up there. It just made me so much want to be a part of that,” said Maddy Schreiber.

“The coaching staff I really liked. they have a great winning tradition, a great program, a great culture, and I’d like to stay close to home. They really try hard to get the local girls, compared to some other schools,. They just keep talking to you and get a great relationship,” said Callie Genke.

Kimberly big man Grant Asman will also live out the dream of playing college basketball. He made the decisions to commit recently to Lipscomb, a private school in Nashville, Tenn.

“It feels great. I mean, it’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little kid. Just playing college basketball somehwere at the division one level, and this morning to make a dream come true and sign thsoe papers wasn amazing feeling. Lipscomb, they just really stood out from the beginning, The way they play, and the culture they have there, and just the coaching staff. It helps too that they’re a private christian school, religion is really important for me,” said Grant Asman.