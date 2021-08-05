GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Getting back on track: Pulaski football looking forward to fall season

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – After a spring football season and going 4-2, getting back on track and a sense of normalcy is important for the Pulaski football team.

Having to play different teams that the Red Raiders wouldn’t normally play in a regular season was a challenge that Head Coach Jerad Marsh says his team learned from. The chemistry on the field is strong to kick off practices.

“The energy has been fantastic. We worried after that short turnaround that people talked about in the spring as soon as our lifting and conditioning programs started up in the summer, we really had some nice attendance out of all of our classes”, says Marsh.

As the large senior class leaves the program after last season, it opens up more opportunities heading into this season.

“The guys that we have have been able to take a lot of snaps over the last handful of years so the quality of play that we got is really really consistent and really energetic”, Marsh explains.

The players in Pulaski tell Local 5 that their confident with their team as they enter the fall season.

