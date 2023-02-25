(WFRV) – Most teams in the WIAA girls basketball playoff field began their postseason run Friday night, with the regional semifinal round including 160 games around the state.

Click the video for highlights and check out area results, along with updated brackets, below.

Division 1:

No. 3 Hortonville 73, No. 14 Oshkosh North 38: The Polar Bears will host Marshfield in Saturday’s regional final.

No. 7 Kimberly 53, No. 10 Sheboygan North 43: The Papermakers will travel to Homestead in Saturday’s regional final.

Division 2:

No. 1 Notre Dame 94, No. 8 Plymouth 19: The Tritons used an 88-11 run to win the game after falling down 8-6 early. Notre Dame will host Menasha in Saturday’s regional final.

No. 3 West De Pere 62, No. 6 Luxemburg-Casco 22: The Phantoms will travel to Fox Valley Lutheran in Saturday’s regional final.

No. 1 New London 62, No. 8 Rhinelander 49: The Lady Bulldogs will host Mosinee in Saturday’s regional final.

Division 3:

No. 6 Sheboygan Falls 47, No. 3 Brillion 42: The Lions’ season ends after an Eastern Wisconsin Conference title. Sheboygan Falls will travel to Kewaskum in Saturday’s regional final.

Division 4 Brackets

Division 5 Brackets