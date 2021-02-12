Girls Basketball Regional Semis: Appleton East, Kimberly advance

(WFRV) – The WIAA basketball postseason continued with girls regionals Friday night in Northeast Wisconsin.
Scores:
(2) Appleton East 76, (3) Neenah 59
(1) Kimberly 79, (4) Kaukauna 61
(2) Pulaski 44, (3) Green Bay Southwest 36
(1) De Pere 62, (5) Green Bay Preble 28
(2) Hortonville 54, (3) Stevens Point 28
(1) Sheboygan North 69, (5) Sheboygan South 52
(2) Oshkosh West 51, (3) Fond du Lac 47
(1) Freedom 74, (4) New London 34
(2) Fox Valley Lutheran 43, (3) Waupaca 32
(2) West De Pere 72, (3) Two Rivers 49
(2) Wrightstown 65, (3) Kewaunee 36
(1) Brillion 58, (4) Southern Door 43
(1) Bonduel 67, (4) Oconto 40
(1) Howards Grove 57, (4) New Holstein 24
(1) Mishicot 75, (4) Sevastopol 31