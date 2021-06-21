Girls State Soccer Brackets: Notre Dame, Plymouth, Howards Grove go for gold

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In a jam-packed Saturday of sectional finals, three teams from Northeast Wisconsin punched their tickets to the girls soccer state tournaments.

In Division 2, Notre Dame netted four goals in the second half en route to a 4-1 win over Cedarburg. The defending state champion will return to the big dance with a chance to net its second gold ball in three years, after last year’s season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Division 3 saw one of the more impressive sectional final performances in recent memory. Top-seeded Plymouth, unbeaten on the season, blanked Freedom 10-0 in just 60 minutes, forcing a mercy rule.

Division 4 featured a classic battle between Howards Grove and St. Mary Catholic. After playing to a 2-2 tie in regulation, the Tigers and Zephyrs held a stalemate through 20 minutes of overtime before Howards Grove won the shootout 4-3.

Here’s a look at the brackets, with all games to be played Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee:

Division 2 (Thursday):

Game-1:  Whitefish Bay (#1 Seed) vs. Sauk Prairie (#4 Seed) – Kohler Engine Field – 10 a.m.
Game-2:  Oregon (#2 Seed) vs. Notre Dame (#3 Seed) – Pat Jones Field – 10 a.m.

Championship: Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 – 4 p.m.

Division 3 (Friday):

Game-1: Plymouth (#1 Seed) vs. Ashland (#4 Seed) – Kohler Engine Field – 1 p.m.
Game-2: McFarland (#2 Seed) vs. New Berlin Eisenhower (#3 Seed) – Pat Jones Field – 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 – 7 p.m.

Division 4 (Friday):

Game-1: Cedar Grove-Belgium (#1 Seed) vs. Assumption (#4 Seed) – Kohler Engine Field – 10 a.m.
Game-2: Howards Grove (#2 Seed) vs. Brookfield Academy (#3 Seed) – Pat Jones Field – 10 a.m.

Championship: Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 – 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sectionals set for high school baseball, softball

Girls State Soccer Brackets: Notre Dame, Plymouth, Howards Grove go for gold

Notre Dame Heading to State

Purple Aces

Thursday Prep Spotlight: Tickets to state track and field meet punched, De Pere baseball outlasts Ashwaubenon

Milwaukee Bucks Game Six Preview Kyle Malzhan