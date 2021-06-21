Girls State Soccer Brackets: Notre Dame, Plymouth, Howards Grove go for gold

(WFRV) – In a jam-packed Saturday of sectional finals, three teams from Northeast Wisconsin punched their tickets to the girls soccer state tournaments.

In Division 2, Notre Dame netted four goals in the second half en route to a 4-1 win over Cedarburg. The defending state champion will return to the big dance with a chance to net its second gold ball in three years, after last year’s season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Division 3 saw one of the more impressive sectional final performances in recent memory. Top-seeded Plymouth, unbeaten on the season, blanked Freedom 10-0 in just 60 minutes, forcing a mercy rule.

Division 4 featured a classic battle between Howards Grove and St. Mary Catholic. After playing to a 2-2 tie in regulation, the Tigers and Zephyrs held a stalemate through 20 minutes of overtime before Howards Grove won the shootout 4-3.

Here’s a look at the brackets, with all games to be played Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee:

Division 2 (Thursday):

Game-1: Whitefish Bay (#1 Seed) vs. Sauk Prairie (#4 Seed) – Kohler Engine Field – 10 a.m.

Game-2: Oregon (#2 Seed) vs. Notre Dame (#3 Seed) – Pat Jones Field – 10 a.m.

Championship: Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 – 4 p.m.

Division 3 (Friday):

Game-1: Plymouth (#1 Seed) vs. Ashland (#4 Seed) – Kohler Engine Field – 1 p.m.

Game-2: McFarland (#2 Seed) vs. New Berlin Eisenhower (#3 Seed) – Pat Jones Field – 1 p.m.

Championship: Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 – 7 p.m.

Division 4 (Friday):

Game-1: Cedar Grove-Belgium (#1 Seed) vs. Assumption (#4 Seed) – Kohler Engine Field – 10 a.m.

Game-2: Howards Grove (#2 Seed) vs. Brookfield Academy (#3 Seed) – Pat Jones Field – 10 a.m.

Championship: Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 – 4 p.m.