(WFRV) – WIAA girls volleyball sectional semi-finals were in action on Thursday evening.

In division one, top seeded Appleton North faced off against fourth seeded Kaukauna. The Ghosts took the first set, but Appleton North would rally three straight to advance to the sectional finals.

Elsewhere in division one, two-seeded Bay Port was facing three-seeded Hortonville. The Polar Bears took an outstanding 2-0 set lead, but the Pirates rallied three straight set wins to pull off the incredible 3-2 victory to advance on.

Appleton North and Bay Port will face off on Saturday at Kimberly High School in the sectional final. The winner will punch their ticket to the state tournament.

In division two, top seeded Xavier pulled off the 3-0 sweep over two seeded Fox Valley Lutheran. The Hawks will face another number one seed within Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Wrightstown on Saturday.

