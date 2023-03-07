GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been an unreal ride for the Notre Dame Academy girl’s basketball team the last three seasons, and after punching their ticket to the WIAA State Basketball Tournament this season, the Tritons are looking to win their third straight gold ball for the first time in school history.

While most teams dream of making it to the state tournament, it’s been an expectation for the Notre Dame girl’s basketball program the last few seasons. After hoisting the gold ball in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022, the Tritons look to make it three in a row.

“Winning three has never happened, so I think that’s just kind of their mission this year, and that’s their ultimate goal. But we know that that’s not just going to happen with a flip of a switch. We’re going to have to work really hard and earn it,” said Notre Dame girl’s basketball coach Sara Rohde.

After losing their first game of the season, Notre Dame has rattled off 27 consecutive wins. Their latest came last Saturday, defeating Cedarburg in the Division II Sectional Finals.

“Obviously, it was very exciting. It never gets old,” said Rohde. “Regardless of how often or how little this does happen – it’s always a fantastic experience for our girls and a memory I think they’ll have for the rest of their life.”

“Our motto is one-by-one. That’s just how we are taking it right now. Just one game, one practice, and all of that to get better to hopefully end up winning the state championship again,” said junior Trista Fayta.

“Three years being able to make it back to state, it’s something that not every team gets to do, so I think just taking it in and enjoying the moment,” junior Gracie Grzesk explained.

The Tritons are preparing for the WIAA State Tournament as they face McFarland in the semifinals on Friday, March 10, at 3:45 p.m.