Green Bay NEW Lutheran’s Meerstein to be inducted into coaches’ Hall of Fame

(WFRV) – Green Bay NEW Lutheran Blazers head boys basketball coach Mark Meerstein will be inducted into the Wisconsin Baskeball Coaches Association Hall of Fame next fall.

The WBCA recently released the list of this year’s inductees, which includes Meerstein.

The NEW Lutheran head coach has been with the school either as a teacher, coach, or athletic director for the past thirty years.

Meerstein led the Blazers to a WISAA Class B State Championship back in 1998. NEW Lutheran has also finished as a WIAA state runner-up in 2010, 2013 & 14. They also made appearances at the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament in Madison in 2011, 2015, 2016 & 2018.

The Hall of Fame induction banquet is set for Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

