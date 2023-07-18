GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After going winless in 2022, Green Bay Preble football is determined to turn the program around moving forward.

“They have high expectations for themselves, and I’m expecting high expectations for them as well,” said Hornets head football coach Dustin Gresen.

Green Bay Preble went to the playoffs nine years in a row from 2011-2019 but hasn’t been back since. The Hornets have posted a 2-16 record the last two years, but Gresen has a feeling things could be turning around.

“I tell these guys that we have to clear our heads on it. It’s tough, yes, absolutely, and we don’t like to lose, but that season is behind us. We’re always moving forward. Telling these kids that we need to grow. We need to grow as a team and grow as individuals. This is going to be a growth season from last year,” Gresen expressed.

“We need to take a clean slate after last season. Last season was brutal. We did not play well at all. We’re taking a step forward. We have a new [offensive coordinator], new playbook. We’ll be a lot better this year,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Nathan Havrilko.

Not only will 2023 feature new players on the roster, but Preble will also introduce a turf field this fall. The target date to play their first game on the new and improved Gauthier Family Stadium is currently set for the middle of September.

“It’s very exciting here. We’re excited here at Preble. The kids are excited. We can’t wait to have that first game on the turf. The community’s excited about it. It’s just a very electric atmosphere over here at Preble, so it’s going to be very exciting to strap up the laces and the shoulder pads on that Friday night and be ready to go,” Gresen said.

“The stadium is going to be awesome. Can’t wait for it. It’s too bad it’s a little delayed, but it’ll still be awesome to get that turf,” Havrilko said. “The field was so bad before, and now it’s all even so, we’ll be good.”

As Preble prepares for the season opener at home on Thursday, August 17, against D.C. Everest – there’s a lot of work to be done until that first snap on the gridiron.

“One of our goals on our varsity program here at Preble is to make the playoffs every year and compete for a state championship. That’s what these gentlemen know what we need to do, and that’s what we’re going to go after this season,” Gresen said.

“It’s exciting because we’ve been waiting a whole year, so to get out on the field and get throwing with the balls and catching – it’s exciting,” Hornets senior wide receiver Jack Neumann said.

“Definitely a fresh breath of air. We’re definitely looking forward to this year, and I’m very excited. I think we’ll do a lot better than last year, and I’m looking forward to those playoffs we’re going to be in,” Havrilko expressed.