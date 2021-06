GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Preble softball team continued their winning ways in 2021 after sweeping Manitowoc in a double header at Finger Road softball complex Tuesday night.

The Hornets outscored the Ships 15-5 and 12-0 to improve to 21-0 on their season.

Preble finishes the FRCC regular season on the road Thursday at De Pere.

Burke Griffin has the highlights.