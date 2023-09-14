GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Preble High School debuted its brand new turf field on Thursday with a boys soccer match between the Hornets and the Green Bay Southwest Trojans. On an already historic night, the Preble team made things even more memorable, dominating the match and winning 7-0.

“It feels great, it feels long awaited. It’s been a long time. So I just feel great that we get the field and we get to play here,” senior Abraham Navarro said after the win.

The turf field is one of the many renovations Preble High School has made since a referendum was passed last fall which allowed Green Bay Area Public Schools to borrow no more than $92,605,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project. In addition to the field, the Hornets will install a new rubber track around the field, add new bleachers, and build a team facility near the south end zone.

Last fall, Preble boys soccer head coach Chris Becker spoke about the team’s field conditions with disappointment. “Multiple players and coaches, every time they come here, their first question is always… ‘When are you getting turf? This is awful.'” After his team’s first game on turf, Becker’s tone was much more optimistic.

“No matter what, you’re never going to forget this game. This game is going to be instilled in your brain. Just the energy has tripled. I’m so proud of these guys,” Becker said before being doused by ice water at the hands of his team.

The Preble boys soccer team is 6-0-1 on the season. Last year, they qualified for playoffs, but could not host a game because the old field was not WIAA compliant. Now, the Hornet’s field can host games for the postseason, should the boys soccer team qualify.

“I’ll be happy to bring anyone here for playoffs. We’re ready to take them on,” Navarro said.