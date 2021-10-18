High School Football Brackets: Breaking down the playoff fields

(WFRV) – With the WIAA high school football playoffs set to begin Friday, October 22, Local 5’s Burke Griffin and Matt Reynoldson take a look at the field for each division.

No. 1 Kimberly and No. 3 Appleton North share a bracket in Division 1, potentially setting up a rematch of this year’s instant-classic regular season game in Level 3.

Bay Port comes in as a two-seed and looks to have a favorable draw, seeing FRCC opponent Manitowoc Lincoln in Level 1 and either the Milwaukee Marshall co-op or sixth-seeded Marquette University in Level 2.

No. 1 De Pere headlines the Division 2 field and will face Beaver Dam in the first round. Potential roadblocks for the Redbirds in the same bracket include No. 3 Pulaski, No. 5 Kaukauna and No. 6 West De Pere.

Top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco has to deal with a loaded bracket in Division 3. The Spartans will open with No. 8 Ashwaubenon, who pushed Bay Port to the brink in a 39-34 loss in the season finale. Looming elsewhere in the bracket is No. 2 Menasha, the FRCC-South champ, No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran, No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 7 Shawano.

Denmark and Freedom both earn two-seeds in Division 4 and will hope to make runs to Madison. The Vikings may have to deal with unanimously top-ranked Catholic Memorial in Level 3, but Freedom has a more manageable draw, seeing Wisconsin Dells as its one seed. Both teams will open up with an area opponent, with Denmark hosting Two Rivers and Freedom hosting Winneconne.

In Divisions 5 and 6, Brillion and St. Mary’s Springs lurk as dangerous three-seeds. Brillion won the Eastern Wisconsin Conference and carries an eight-game win streak into the playoffs. Springs had a bit of a down year, but still claimed a share of the Flyway championship and holds the title of three-time defending state champion in Division 6.

Division 7 sees co-Big East champions Hilbert (one-seed) and Reedsville (two-seed) in the same bracket. Reedsville won the regular season meeting in Week 5 with a 42-7 blowout, but Hilbert is hot coming into the postseason after a late win over Cedar Grove-Belgium. Lourdes Academy has a three-seed in the same bracket, while 9-0 Coleman comes in as the two-seed in Hurley’s bracket.

