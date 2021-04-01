High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

(WFRV) – The three favorites in the FVCC improved to 2-0 in the spring season with Kimberly and Fond du Lac picking up home wins. Meanwhile Bay Port overcame a slow start to knock off Stevens Point in their first road test of the season.

Kimberly took a double digit into the half against Pulaski thanks to a late touchdown by running back Caleb Frazier. Noah Lemerond got Pulaski on the board in the second half, but ultimately the Papermakers fast start proved to be enough in the 23-6 victory.

Fond du Lac also got off to a fast start against Neenah. Long touchdown runs by Badgers recruit Braelon Allen, and Cardinals quarterback Kyle Walljasper helped put the game out of reach early in a 56-21 win.

Bay Port had a much tougher go of it on the road. Stevens Point jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Pirates started clawing back with an Eli Frank to Nate Forystek touchdown. Then Matt Grzybowski kicked off the second half with a short touchdown run as Bay Port outscored SPASH 28-6 in the last two quarters on their way to a 49-20 win.

Appleton North and Ashwaubenon played a thriller on Friday night. Touchdowns by Connor Rammage and Kaden Turnbull helped the Jaguars stay in the hunt. Ultimately the Lightning proved to be too much down the stretch, though. A pair of Cal Martini touchdowns helped Appleton North pick up their second straight win, 38-31.

In the Green Bay area, Preble shutdown FRCC rival Southwest 20-0. Plus, De Pere protected their home field with a 19-7 win over Oshkosh West.

Kewaunee cruises past Menominee Indian

The Kewaunee Storm pulled away from Menominee Indian to improve to 2-0 on the season. Kewaunee’s defense got the scoring started after an Ayden Stengel strip-sack, and Jack Severin returning the loose ball for a touchdown. Kewaunee’s offense came to life in the second quarter. Mitchell Thompson connected with Alexander Rohr for a 39 yard score, and Severin took advantage of another Eagles turnover with a short touchdown run.

They went on to knock off Menominee Indian 43-6 in Menasha, and will travel to Green Bay next week to take on Notre Dame.