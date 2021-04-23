High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

(WFRV) – In the final week of the Fox Valley Classic Conference regular season, the usual powers made big statements in blowout wins over marquee opponents.

Kimberly rode a 38-7 halftime lead to a win over Appleton North, Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen continued to tear through conference competition, and presumptive favorites closed the season with wins to set up the two-week FVCC playoffs.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s high school football results:

Kimberly 45, Appleton North 14: Kimberly quarterback Caden Pendleton threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns as the Papermakers used a huge spurt late in the second quarter to blitz undefeated rival Appleton North. In a four-minute span, Cam Wnek scored two touchdowns, Tommy Ellisen grabbed two interceptions, and Owen Pawlikowski rang in a 49-yard house call with 12 seconds left in the half. Kimberly cruised after halftime to the 45-14 win, securing the top spot in Group B.

Fond du Lac 62, Bay Port 19: Fond du Lac got sizable contributions from the usual suspects – Kyle Walljasper and Braelon Allen – in dispatching Bay Port in the Pirates’ third straight loss. The Cardinals jumped out to a 34-12 halftime lead after a back-and-forth first two quarters, and Fondy remained undefeated securing the top spot in Group A.

Neenah 42, Appleton West 7: Neenah once again showed its defensive prowess, locking in the runner up spot in Group A. Quarterback Luke Elkin scored on an 85-yard run in the first quarter and threw for a 27-yard touchdown to Chase Hanselman in the second quarter, making his mark early in a big night.

Appleton East 36, Ashwaubenon 14: In a surprising battle of 1-3 teams, Appleton East’s defense shut out a shorthanded Ashwaubenon offense 13-0 in the first half. Tyler Mettile and Aaron Jones scored touchdowns for the Patriots in the win.

Stevens Point 31, Green Bay Preble 7: Preble will have the fifth seed in Group A and will face the bottom team in Group B after a 31-7 loss to Stevens Point, who once again had a strong defensive performance Friday night.

De Pere 40, Manitowoc Lincoln 0: De Pere stayed undefeated with a shutout win at home, getting contributions from Gabe Herman and Adam Timbrook on the offensive side of the ball. Maddax Shinners also returned for the Redbirds and scored a first half touchdown.

Oshkosh West 42, Green Bay Southwest 0: Oshkosh West continued its run of defensive dominance, holding Southwest scoreless for the entire season in a 42-0 win. The Trojans returned after a two-week pause with virus issues. The Wildcats got touchdowns from David Kohl, Kyle Ketter and Darnell Williams, and another interception from Max Pietrick.

Menasha 55, Kewaunee 6: Menasha won its fourth straight game in a drubbing of a solid Kewaunee team. Quarterback AJ Korth led the way for the resurgent Bluejays, tossing a second quarter touchdown pass to star receiver Luke Maurer and another to Jacob Van Dyn Hoven.