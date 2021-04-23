High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In the final week of the Fox Valley Classic Conference regular season, the usual powers made big statements in blowout wins over marquee opponents.

Kimberly rode a 38-7 halftime lead to a win over Appleton North, Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen continued to tear through conference competition, and presumptive favorites closed the season with wins to set up the two-week FVCC playoffs.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s high school football results:

Kimberly 45, Appleton North 14: Kimberly quarterback Caden Pendleton threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns as the Papermakers used a huge spurt late in the second quarter to blitz undefeated rival Appleton North. In a four-minute span, Cam Wnek scored two touchdowns, Tommy Ellisen grabbed two interceptions, and Owen Pawlikowski rang in a 49-yard house call with 12 seconds left in the half. Kimberly cruised after halftime to the 45-14 win, securing the top spot in Group B.

Fond du Lac 62, Bay Port 19: Fond du Lac got sizable contributions from the usual suspects – Kyle Walljasper and Braelon Allen – in dispatching Bay Port in the Pirates’ third straight loss. The Cardinals jumped out to a 34-12 halftime lead after a back-and-forth first two quarters, and Fondy remained undefeated securing the top spot in Group A.

Neenah 42, Appleton West 7: Neenah once again showed its defensive prowess, locking in the runner up spot in Group A. Quarterback Luke Elkin scored on an 85-yard run in the first quarter and threw for a 27-yard touchdown to Chase Hanselman in the second quarter, making his mark early in a big night.

Appleton East 36, Ashwaubenon 14: In a surprising battle of 1-3 teams, Appleton East’s defense shut out a shorthanded Ashwaubenon offense 13-0 in the first half. Tyler Mettile and Aaron Jones scored touchdowns for the Patriots in the win.

Stevens Point 31, Green Bay Preble 7: Preble will have the fifth seed in Group A and will face the bottom team in Group B after a 31-7 loss to Stevens Point, who once again had a strong defensive performance Friday night.

De Pere 40, Manitowoc Lincoln 0: De Pere stayed undefeated with a shutout win at home, getting contributions from Gabe Herman and Adam Timbrook on the offensive side of the ball. Maddax Shinners also returned for the Redbirds and scored a first half touchdown.

Oshkosh West 42, Green Bay Southwest 0: Oshkosh West continued its run of defensive dominance, holding Southwest scoreless for the entire season in a 42-0 win. The Trojans returned after a two-week pause with virus issues. The Wildcats got touchdowns from David Kohl, Kyle Ketter and Darnell Williams, and another interception from Max Pietrick.

Menasha 55, Kewaunee 6: Menasha won its fourth straight game in a drubbing of a solid Kewaunee team. Quarterback AJ Korth led the way for the resurgent Bluejays, tossing a second quarter touchdown pass to star receiver Luke Maurer and another to Jacob Van Dyn Hoven.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale