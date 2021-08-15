High School Football Preview with the Post-Crescent’s Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The high school football slate returns in full form this week in Northeast Wisconsin, marking a return to normalcy and the assurance that the season will once again end at Camp Randall Stadium.

For some teams, it’ll be the second season in a calendar year. Many of the large schools in the Fox Valley Association and Fox River Classic Conference competed in a seven-game set in the spring. Other leagues, like the Bay and North Eastern conferences, will start on time this year after last year’s fall schedule was delayed until late September.

On tonight’s edition of Sports Xtra, Ricardo Arguello of the Appleton Post-Crescent joins the show to preview the season in several of Northeast Wisconsin’s major conferences, discussing Kimberly, Fond du Lac, Hortonville, Appleton West, Freedom, Wrightstown, Bay Port, De Pere, West De Pere, Menasha, Notre Dame and more.

Click the links below for preview articles of area teams.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf