High School Football Preview with the Post-Crescent’s Ricardo Arguello

(WFRV) – The high school football slate returns in full form this week in Northeast Wisconsin, marking a return to normalcy and the assurance that the season will once again end at Camp Randall Stadium.

For some teams, it’ll be the second season in a calendar year. Many of the large schools in the Fox Valley Association and Fox River Classic Conference competed in a seven-game set in the spring. Other leagues, like the Bay and North Eastern conferences, will start on time this year after last year’s fall schedule was delayed until late September.

On tonight’s edition of Sports Xtra, Ricardo Arguello of the Appleton Post-Crescent joins the show to preview the season in several of Northeast Wisconsin’s major conferences, discussing Kimberly, Fond du Lac, Hortonville, Appleton West, Freedom, Wrightstown, Bay Port, De Pere, West De Pere, Menasha, Notre Dame and more.

Click the links below for preview articles of area teams.