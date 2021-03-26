High school football returns with Appleton rivalry, full slate of games

APPLETON (WFRV) – For the first time ever in spring, a full slate of Friday night high school football games kicks off with traditional rivalries and much-anticipated battles in Northeast Wisconsin.

In Local 5’s Game of the Week, FVA rivals Appleton East and Appleton North compete for the first time as members of the FVCC, a spring-only football conference for 2021 opt-outs from the fall season.

The Patriots look to continue their rapid rise as a program with an early measuring-stick game, taking on a North team that reached the Level 3 Playoffs in 2019.

With almost a year and a half gone by since these teams last played a football game, it’s hard to know what to expect from either of these squads – however, the teams provided an entertaining battle in 2019, with the Lightning coming away with a close win.

East-North isn’t the only blockbuster battle Friday night.

Green Bay Preble visits Bay Port in a battle of Group “A” teams, and just down the road, Ashwaubenon visits Pulaski in Group “B.”

Other games in action include Sheboygan South vs. Kimberly, Oshkosh West vs. Appleton West, and Stevens Point vs. Neenah. Four-time defending Flyway champ St. Mary’s Springs begins the season against Omro.

Stay with Local 5 for all your scores and highlights from the first night of high school football.