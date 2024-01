(WFRV) – It was a night full of conference matchups in the high school basketball world as the FVA, FRCC, and NEC went head-to-head in our area.

SCORES:

FVA – Appleton North 67, Kaukauna 56

FRCC – Ashwaubenon 52, Green Bay Southwest 40

NEC – Denmark 64, Wrightstown 48

New London 49, Little Chute 41

Check out the full highlights of all four games in the video above.