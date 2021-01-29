High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon wins 8th straight, Kimberly sweeps Kaukauna

(WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon boys basketball team won its eighth straight game in Fox River Classic Conference play, Kimberly swept Kaukauna in boys and girls hoops, and Northeast Wisconsin teams took another step toward the postseason on a big Friday night on the high school hardwood.

Tonight’s finals:

Boys: Ashwaubenon 75, Bay Port 66

Boys: Kimberly 92, Kaukauna 65

Boys: Xavier 82, West De Pere 61

Girls: West De Pere 59, Xavier 53

Girls: Kimberly 78, Kaukauna 57

Girls: Hortonville 72, Neenah 60

Girls: Pulaski 51, Green Bay Southwest 40

