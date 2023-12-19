DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Prior to De Pere finishing last season 30-0 along with a state title, the Redbirds lost three games during the ’21-’22 year. One of those defeats was at the hands of Ashwaubenon.

This season, both the Jaguars and the Redbirds are off to 6-0 starts, which set up a battle of the unbeatens in De Pere. But just as last season went, the defending state champs proved their superiority, downing Ashwaubenon 60-45. The Redbirds were led by Wisconsin commit and junior Zach Kinziger, who led all scorers with 25 points.

Watch the highlights of an electric FRCC bout above.