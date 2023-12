DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In a battle of perfect conference records, the De Pere Redbirds take down Green Bay Southwest 63-47 on Friday.

Led by Claire Bjorge’s 20-point performance, De Pere moved to 6-0 in FRCC and 7-3 overall, while the Trojans drop to 5-1 in conference play and 6-3 overall.

