(WFRV) – In a non-conference matchup between two undefeated teams, Kiel found a way to remain perfect. The Raiders took down the Kewaunee Storm 84-50 on Thursday night, powered by a strong performance from Jack Heckmann.

In the North Eastern Conference, Freedom hosted Luxemberg-Casco in a passionate game that ended with the Irish earning their fifth straight win. 77-40 was the final.

