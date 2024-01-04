(WFRV) – It’s the new year and a handful of schools still have perfect records in conference play and on the season. On Thursday, three of those were at risk.

In the North Eastern Conference, Fox Valley Lutheran boy’s basketball hosted the Freedom Irish. The Foxes were perfect on the season, and moved to 7-0 in conference play thanks to 56 points from Sam Ferge and Adam Loberger. FVL took down Freedom 75-56.

On the girl’s side, the top two teams in the Fox River Classic Conference, Notre Dame and De Pere, came into the night 6-0 in conference play. After a hard-fought battle, the Tritons are still perfect, winning 71-50.

In a nonconference game, the St. Mary Catholic girl’s team hosted Pacelli. The Zephyrs were 11-0 on the season, but after a tight matchup, dropped their first game. Pacelli won 65-60.

To watch highlights, click the video above.