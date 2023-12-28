REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The second game of the Reedsville Tournament was a nail-biter, as Omro nearly sent the matchup against the home team to overtime. After Jonah Brey hit the buzzer-beating put back layup, the referees had to confer to confirm the Foxes senior was not fouled. After a minute of discussion, the refs said no foul, the game was called and Reedsville won 74-73.

This non-conference victory moves the Panthers to 8-1 on the season, as they remain atop the Big East North with a 2-0 record. Meanwhile, Omro stays atop the Flyway at 2-0, but fall to 8-2 on the season.

To watch highlights, click the video above.