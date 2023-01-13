(WFRV) – As the halfway point of the high school basketball regular season has come and gone, the best teams in Northeast Wisconsin vie for sole possession atop their respective conferences. The FVA’s top two boys teams did just that Friday night.

The Neenah Rockets travelled to Fond Du Lac to take on the Cardinals and the matchup went down to the wire. Cal Klesmit hit a pair of three pointers to tie the game at 61 with a minute left. But made free-throws and a Ryker Johnson block led the Cardinals to a 67-63 win and the top spot in the conference.

The victory improved Fond Du Lac to 11-3 on the season and 8-1 in FVA play.

Elsewhere in the region, the De Pere boys basketball team improved to 12-0 on the season with a win over Sheboygan North, and the Notre Dame girls continued an unbeaten streak in conference play with a win at home over Green Bay Southwest.

In FVA play, the Hortonville girls team took down Oshkosh West 58-29 and in the NEC, Little Chute showed why it leads the conference with a dominant 74-23 win over Marinette.

