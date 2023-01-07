(WFRV) – On a jam-packed night of high school sports action around Northeast Wisconsin, the FRCC’s best hockey rivalry stole the show.

Notre Dame’s Mason Peapenberg buried the equalizing goal with eight seconds remaining in the third period, sending the game to overtime and setting the stage for Sam Kappell’s winner 2:35 into the extra session.

The victory improved Notre Dame to 13-0 on the season.

Elsewhere in the region, the Neenah boys basketball team improved to 6-0 in conference with a win over Oshkosh North, while the Hortonville girls kept pace atop the league with a home win over Appleton East.

In FRCC play, top-ranked De Pere stayed undefeated with a blowout win at Ashwaubenon, while Green Bay Southwest held off Sheboygan North late for a 75-74 win.

