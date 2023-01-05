(WFRV) – On a busy Thursday night of high school sports, a pair of lakeshore-area basketball games and a much-anticipated wrestling dual made the highlights.

In boys hoops, Kiel scored a big nonconference win over Kewaunee, edging the Storm 45-44. The teams were neck-and-neck throughout.

On the girls side, Brillion ousted Chilton 46-27 in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, shaking off a slow start to blitz the conference rival on the road.

In the FVA, a big wrestling match saw top-ranked Kaukauna roll in another dual, with defending state medalists Brian Winans and Greyson Clark leading things off with pins, respectively.

Top-ranked Kaukauna girls basketball also lost at home to Fond du Lac.