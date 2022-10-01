(WFRV) – Week 7 of the high school football season saw perhaps the most action we’ve seen in a single night this season, featuring thrilling wins by Little Chute and Menasha, a stunning upset by Fond du Lac, and key conference results heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Click the videos below to watch the full show.

Game of the Week: Little Chute earns final-minute win over Freedom

Drew Joten plunged in from 10 yards out to cap a three-touchdown night, and Little Chute earned the go-ahead score with 26 seconds remaining in a North Eastern Conference battle of unbeatens. The Mustangs take home the County Road N sign for the first time since 2018.

Prep Spotlight: Fond du Lac coach Sam Plucker talks upset win over Kimberly

First-year Fond du Lac coach and Kimberly grad Sam Plucker joins the show to discuss the Cardinals’ stunning 31-21 win over the second-ranked Papermakers.

Xceptional Athlete: Clintonville wide receiver Jordan Wegener

Clintonville senior Jordan Wegener came into Week 7 as the state’s third-leading receiver, despite having just a dozen football games under his belt in his career. The Truckers’ star revolutionizes the position in a conference that focuses on the ground-and-pound game.

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays, Local 5 Rewind

Menasha earns Team of the Week honors after a 28-21 win over Notre Dame.