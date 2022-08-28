(WFRV) – The second week of the high school football season featured marquee nonconference matchups around the state, and plenty of moments that could end up defining the season on the gridiron.

On this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap Neenah’s 35-13 win over Menasha in our Game of the Week, profile Appleton North senior defensive back Brock Salm, and count down our Local 5 Top 5 Plays.

West De Pere coach Chris Greisen stops by the studio to break down the Phantoms’ win in a 43-42 overtime thriller at Kaukauna, while Oshkosh North earns Team of the Week honors by doing something it hasn’t done since 2013.

Click the videos for each of the show’s four segments.

Game of the Week: Neenah 35, Menasha 13

Jase Jenkins ran for 214 yards as Neenah blasted their rival to the tune of a 10.9 yards-per-play clip.

Prep Spotlight: West De Pere coach Chris Greisen in studio

West De Pere football coach Chris Greisen looks back on a wild, back-and-forth contest at Kaukauna, that ended with the Phantoms going for two in overtime for a 43-42 win.

Xceptional Athlete: Appleton North DB Brock Salm

The leader of Appleton North’s formidable defense gets it done on the field and in the classroom, with a unique family bond driving him to keep his standards high.

Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5, Local 5 Rewind

Team of the Week: Oshkosh North

Top 5 Plays: