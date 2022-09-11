(WFRV) – Week 4 of the high school football season featured rivalry battles and defensive gems, and we have you covered throughout all of Northeast Wisconsin with a full breakdown of the prep sports landscape.

This week, in addition to football, we have our first volleyball-focused segment of the season with Luxemburg-Casco head coach Jeff Frey.

We’ll break down highlights and history behind our Game of the Week between Kimberly and Appleton North, profile Bay Port quarterback Cole Bensen, name our Team of the Week, and count down our Local 5 Top 5 plays.

Game of the Week: Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0

The Papermakers allowed just 45 total yards in a smothering win over their FVA rival.

Prep Spotlight: Luxemburg-Casco volleyball coach Jeff Frey

Luxemburg-Casco volleyball coach Jeff Frey discusses his NFHS National Coach of the Year nomination, the Spartans’ path to a successful season, and the keys to consistency with a three-time defending state championship team.

Xceptional Athlete: Bay Port quarterback Cole Bensen

Bay Port senior quarterback Cole Bensen is the picture of dual-threat balance, with 442 passing yards and 457 rushing yards through the Pirates’ 4-0 start.

Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5

Bay Port earns Team of the Week for a 23-7 win over Pulaski.