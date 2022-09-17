(WFRV) – In tonight’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we break down the standout start by the North Eastern Conference and look back on Friday night’s battle royale between the league’s six teams.

In our Prep Spotlight, we welcome in Fox Valley Lutheran football coach Seth Jaeger to break down the Foxes’ 5-0 start. We’ll also profile our Xceptional Athlete and a unique father-son connection between Menasha’s Jeramie and AJ Korth, name our Team of the Week, and count down our Local 5 Top 5 plays.

Click the videos below to watch the full show.

Game of the Week: Freedom 42, Wrightstown 7

Carter Kriewaldt scored four first half touchdowns as the Irish blitzed rival Wrightstown to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Prep Spotlight: Interview with FVL football coach Seth Jaeger

On the heels of a road win at Denmark, Fox Valley Lutheran football coach Seth Jaeger joins the show to discuss the Foxes’ 5-0 start and a specially motivated senior class.

Xceptional Athlete: Menasha senior QB AJ Korth

Menasha’s three-year starter at quarterback is relishing his last ride, but the only one enjoying it more might be his father – Bluejays head coach Jeramie Korth. This week’s Xceptional Athlete profile details the father-son bond and why the team sees Camp Randall as its goal for the season.

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays, Local 5 Rewind

Neenah earns Team of the Week honors for a 21-10 win over Appleton North.