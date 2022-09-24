(WFRV) – It’s “Judgment Week” on the high school football calendar, with teams making their case as conference and state title contenders.

On Saturday’s show, we break down Little Chute’s win over Fox Valley Lutheran in our Game of the Week, interview Notre Dame boys soccer coach Michael Prudisch on the heels of the Tritons’ 10-0-1 start, profile Freedom running back Carter Kriewaldt, hear from Xavier legend and Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier, and name our Team of the Week.

We’ll also count down our Local 5 Top 5 Plays and recap it all in the Local 5 Rewind.

Click the videos below for more.

Game of the Week: Little Chute 33, Fox Valley Lutheran 7

The Mustangs got five touchdown passes from quarterback Charlie Vanden Burgt en route to a 33-7 win.

Prep Spotlight: Interview with Notre Dame soccer coach Michael Prudisch

The Tritons are 10-0-1 and looking to finish the job after back-to-back state runner-up finishes.

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom running back Carter Kriewaldt

Freedom’s senior leader is one of the top running backs in Northeast Wisconsin, getting encouragement from the sidelines with an NFL dad as head coach.

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays, Local 5 Rewind

West De Pere earns Team of the Week honors after winning the first ever “Battle of the Bridge” trophy against rival De Pere.