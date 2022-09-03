(WFRV) – The third week of the high school football season is in the books, and we have you covered throughout all of Northeast Wisconsin with a full breakdown of the prep sports landscape.

On Saturday’s show, we go through the highlights of our Game of the Week between Luxemburg-Casco and Xavier, bring in the Post-Crescent’s Ricardo Arguello for an expert take on the football season so far, profile Neenah running back Jase Jenkins, and name our Team of the Week and Local 5 Top 5 Plays.

Game of the Week: Luxemburg-Casco 21, Xavier 17

The Spartans survived a back-and-forth battle with Xavier to extend their regular season winning streak to 23 months and keep pace in the rock-solid North Eastern Conference.

Prep Spotlight: Interview with the Post Crescent’s Ricardo Arguello

Ricardo Arguello of the Appleton Post-Crescent stops by the studio to break down the North Eastern Conference and Fox Valley Association, as well as looking ahead to next week’s blockbuster Appleton North-Kimberly showdown.

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah running back Jase Jenkins

Neenah senior running back Jase Jenkins is the state’s second-leading rusher with 650 yards and 11 touchdowns through three weeks of the season.

Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5, Local 5 Rewind

Kewaunee earns Team of the Week honors after a 56-8 win over Marinette. Click the video for our Top 5 Plays and Local 5 Rewind.