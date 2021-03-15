High School Sports Xtra: Alternate spring season begins

(WFRV) – It’s a rare “fourth” season in high school athletics.

Around 30 teams in Northeast Wisconsin opted to participate in the alternate spring season of fall sports due to the pandemic, and now those teams are finally back to playing.

In football, the Fox Valley Classic Conference takes center stage, a combined super conference with 20 teams from the Fox Valley Association and Fox River Classic Conference.

Group “A” will include Bay Port, Fond du Lac, Green Bay Preble, Neenah and Stevens Point.

Group “B” will see Kimberly, Ashwaubenon, Appleton North, Appleton East and Pulaski.

Group “C” includes De Pere, Oshkosh West, Green Bay Southwest, Manitowoc Lincoln and Appleton West.

Group “D” rounds things out with Green Bay East, Green Bay West, Oshkosh North, Sheboygan North and Sheboygan South.

Volleyball is already in full swing with games, as many teams got rolling at the very start of the alternate spring season last week.

In the FRCC, Manitowoc Lincoln hopes to build on last season’s sectional final appearance with another strong year. The Ships are 4-0 on the young season.

Another area team also holds an unblemished record – Appleton North. The Lightning can boast wins over Oshkosh West and Kimberly early in conference play and the team is looking to make good on last year’s state berth with another run at the top.

Click the video for more.