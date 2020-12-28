High School Sports Xtra: Appleton East’s Joe LaChapell talks Patriots girl’s hoops

(WFRV) – The Appleton East Patriots are among the top teams in the FVA and the state so far this season. Following a big win over conference contender Hortonville, the Patriots have another key test this week as they travel to Kimberly.

Head coach Joe LaChapell talks about the match-up, and coaching a pair of D1 caliber players that includes his daughter Emily on High School Sports Xtra.