High School Sports Xtra: Appleton East’s Joe LaChapell talks Patriots girl’s hoops

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Appleton East Patriots are among the top teams in the FVA and the state so far this season. Following a big win over conference contender Hortonville, the Patriots have another key test this week as they travel to Kimberly.

Head coach Joe LaChapell talks about the match-up, and coaching a pair of D1 caliber players that includes his daughter Emily on High School Sports Xtra.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton East's Joe La Chapell talks Patriots girl's hoops

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay Preble AD Dan Retzki talks winter sports starting

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin