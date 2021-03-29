High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week, perennial powers flex in FVCC

(WFRV) – The spring high school football season is underway with 20 teams in action in the newly-formed Fox Valley Classic Conference.

In our first Game of the Week, Appleton North rode big first and third quarters to a 49-31 win over rival Appleton East.

Matthew Schecklman put together a strong performance through the air and Cal Martine continued his trend of dominance on the ground, rushing for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter as the Lightning jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

Appleton East fought back to make it 21-13 at half, but a big third quarter by the home team secured the comfortable victory and a 1-0 record for Appleton North.

Around the FVCC, Bay Port picked up right where it left off from its appearance in the 2019 state championship game. The Pirates handled city foe Green Bay Preble in a 35-0 victory.

Pulaski trailed Ashwaubenon 14-0 early, but the Red Raiders reeled off a 62-6 scoring run en route to a 62-20 win.

Kimberly dominated Sheboygan South from the very start, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown in a 56-0 win.

