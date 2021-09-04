High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week

APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) – It’s been two years since these two have faced off on the field, but Fox Valley Association foes Appleton North and Kaukauna squared up at the Lightnings’ home field.

Cal Martine starts things off for the Lightning. He goes 58 yards off a short pass from Matthew Schecklman and Appleton North leads 7-0.

Quarterback keeper for the Lightning! Schecklman finds the end zone and it’s a 14-0 lead for Appleton North.

Kaukauna keeps things interesting when Carter Sippel runs all over the field and scores to make it 14-7 Appleton North as the first half comes to a close.

The Lightning turned on the burners in the second half and with a punt returned for a field goal and a 4th quarter score by Alex Heran gives Appleton North the game, winning 27-7.

This sets up a FVA showdown between Appleton North and Kimberly next week.