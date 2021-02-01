High School Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon wins Game of the Week, Kimberly girls beat Beaver Dam

(WFRV) – Ashwaubenon beat Bay Port 75-66 in a key FRCC battle for its eighth straight win in conference play, getting key contributions from Matt Imig (26 points) and Marcus Tomashek (25 points).

In girls hoops, No. 1 Kimberly beat three-time defending state champion Beaver Dam at home for a key nonconference win.

In addition, Hortonville upset Neenah in FVA action, while Freedom and West De Pere clinched conference titles.

Click the video for full highlights and to hear from Ashwaubenon coach Mark Tomashek and junior Matt Imig, as well as highlights from this week’s girls action.