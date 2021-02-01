High School Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon wins Game of the Week, Kimberly girls beat Beaver Dam

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Ashwaubenon beat Bay Port 75-66 in a key FRCC battle for its eighth straight win in conference play, getting key contributions from Matt Imig (26 points) and Marcus Tomashek (25 points).

In girls hoops, No. 1 Kimberly beat three-time defending state champion Beaver Dam at home for a key nonconference win.

In addition, Hortonville upset Neenah in FVA action, while Freedom and West De Pere clinched conference titles.

Click the video for full highlights and to hear from Ashwaubenon coach Mark Tomashek and junior Matt Imig, as well as highlights from this week’s girls action.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon wins Game of the Week, Kimberly beats Beaver Dam

High School Sports Xtra: Wrestling Regionals Recap

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Girls Basketball Brackets

High School Sports Xtra: Sheboygan hockey remembers fallen teammate

SNC Athletic Director Tim Bald on Sports Xtra

Wrestling Regionals: Luxemburg-Casco, Kaukauna win loaded fields