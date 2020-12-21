High School Sports Xtra: Badgers recruit & Fond du lac safety Braelon Allen prepares for football future

(WFRV) – Plenty of high school football players around the state saw their seasons moved from the fall to the spring. That includes the Fond du Lac Cardinals and star safety Braelon Allen, but the Badgers recruit used the time away from the Friday night lights to prepare for falls in Madison.

