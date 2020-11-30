High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball primer

(WFRV) – The WIAA boys basketball season begins this week after a season in which, for the first time, every single team missed out on state.

That’s because the 2020 state tournament was canceled prior to sectional finals due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing a shutdown of high school sports in early March.

Now, several contenders are back on the court with unfinished business, including Kimberly, Neenah, Kaukauna, Hortonville and Roncalli.

Seymour begins a new era with the retirement of legendary coach Jon Murphy, the fourth-winningest coach in Wisconsin basketball history. One of his former players, Bobby Kuchta, takes over the program after spending the last four years coaching the Thunder girls.

Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Bay Port and others look to be strong contenders from the Bay Area, and Wrightstown and Xavier will be state title hopefuls in Division 3.

Lourdes Academy will try for its fourth straight undefeated conference season.

Click the video for a preview of the top storylines in the area.

Local Sports

